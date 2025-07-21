Beijing slams 'serious negative impact' of EU sanctions over Russia

21-07-2025 | 01:06
Beijing slams &#39;serious negative impact&#39; of EU sanctions over Russia
Beijing slams 'serious negative impact' of EU sanctions over Russia

Beijing's commerce ministry criticized new sanctions by the European Union on targets, including Chinese entities intended to restrict Russia's military, according to a statement on Monday, which referred to the measures as "mistaken."

 

"The European Union's actions are contrary to the consensus reached by the leaders of China and the European Union and have had a serious negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations and financial cooperation," a commerce ministry spokesperson said.

 

AFP

 
 

