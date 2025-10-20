News
Trump: Gaza ceasefire remains in effect
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-10-2025 | 00:23
Trump: Gaza ceasefire remains in effect
U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas remains in effect.
Responding to a question from reporters about the ceasefire agreement, he said: “Yes… it is still holding.”
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
ceasefire
remains
effect
Israel says it has reopened Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
World News
07:08
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
World News
07:08
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
0
World News
07:02
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
World News
07:02
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
0
World News
06:17
EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027
World News
06:17
EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027
0
Middle East News
06:08
Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran
Middle East News
06:08
Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran
Israel-Gaza War Updates
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
0
World News
05:04
Louvre museum says to stay closed Monday after jewels heist
World News
05:04
Louvre museum says to stay closed Monday after jewels heist
0
World News
07:02
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
World News
07:02
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
0
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
2
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
3
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
4
Lebanon News
07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
6
Lebanon News
09:52
UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness
Lebanon News
09:52
UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
8
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
