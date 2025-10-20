Bolivia 'reclaiming its place on the international stage': President-elect Paz

Bolivia's president-elect Rodrigo Paz said Sunday his country was "reclaiming its place on the international stage" as his victory at the ballot box ended two decades of socialist rule that left the South American nation deep in economic crisis.



"We must open Bolivia to the world and restore its role," the 58-year-old economist-turned-senator added in a victory speech after defeating fellow right-wing rival Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga with over 54 percent of ballots cast in a runoff vote.





AFP