Japan coalition government deal to be signed Monday: partner party

Japan's ruling LDP will sign a coalition deal later Monday, the head of its new partner party said, paving the way for Sanae Takaichi to become the country's first woman prime minister.



"Today, we will sign the agreement to launch a coalition government. At 6:00 pm, we will formally sign the agreement," said Hirofumi Yoshimura, co-head of the reformist, right-leaning opposition Japan Innovation Party (JIP).



AFP