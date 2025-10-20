News
Japan coalition government deal to be signed Monday: partner party
World News
20-10-2025 | 00:15
Japan coalition government deal to be signed Monday: partner party
Japan's ruling LDP will sign a coalition deal later Monday, the head of its new partner party said, paving the way for Sanae Takaichi to become the country's first woman prime minister.
"Today, we will sign the agreement to launch a coalition government. At 6:00 pm, we will formally sign the agreement," said Hirofumi Yoshimura, co-head of the reformist, right-leaning opposition Japan Innovation Party (JIP).
AFP
World News
Japan
Coalition
Government
Deal
0
World News
07:08
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
World News
07:08
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
0
World News
07:02
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
World News
07:02
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
0
World News
06:17
EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027
World News
06:17
EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027
0
Middle East News
06:08
Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran
Middle East News
06:08
Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
0
World News
07:08
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
World News
07:08
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
0
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06
OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
2
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
3
Lebanon News
07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
5
Lebanon News
09:52
UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness
Lebanon News
09:52
UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
7
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
