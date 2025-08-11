Zelensky says concessions will not convince Russia to halt hostilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that concessions will not convince Russia to halt hostilities in his country, stressing the need to intensify pressure on the Kremlin.



“Russia is prolonging the war and therefore deserves to face greater international pressure. Russia refuses to stop the killing and therefore should not receive any rewards or benefits,” he wrote on X.



“This is not only a moral stance; it is a rational one. Concessions do not convince a killer,” he added.



Zelensky made the remarks just days before a planned summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents in Alaska.

Reuters