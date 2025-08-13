News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
35
o
Metn
35
o
Mount Lebanon
34
o
North
35
o
South
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
35
o
Metn
35
o
Mount Lebanon
34
o
North
35
o
South
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least 20 dead in shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa
World News
13-08-2025 | 09:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 20 dead in shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa
At least 20 migrants died after a boat overturned in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, with many more still missing, the U.N.'s refugee agency (UNHCR) said.
"Deep anguish for the umpteenth shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors. It looks to be 20 bodies found and as many missing," wrote the agency's spokesman, Filippo Ungaro, on social media.
AFP
World News
Italy
Migrants
Mediterranean
UNHCR
Next
European powers tell UN they are ready to reimpose Iran sanctions
Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-18
Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group
Middle East News
2025-07-18
Bloodshed in Syria's Sweida left at least 321 people dead: Human rights group
0
World News
2025-07-29
Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes
World News
2025-07-29
Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes
0
World News
2025-07-19
Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring at least 20: Fire department
World News
2025-07-19
Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring at least 20: Fire department
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
At least 20 senior Iranian military commanders killed: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
2025-06-13
At least 20 senior Iranian military commanders killed: Sources to Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:07
Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
World News
11:07
Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
0
World News
10:43
Ukraine must be 'at the table' following Trump-Putin summit: Merz
World News
10:43
Ukraine must be 'at the table' following Trump-Putin summit: Merz
0
World News
10:28
Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate Ukraine territory deal
World News
10:28
Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate Ukraine territory deal
0
World News
09:37
Russia imposes curbs on WhatsApp, Telegram calls: State media
World News
09:37
Russia imposes curbs on WhatsApp, Telegram calls: State media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-03
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-03
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15
0
World News
2025-06-20
Trump says his spy chief Gabbard wrong on Iran's nuclear program
World News
2025-06-20
Trump says his spy chief Gabbard wrong on Iran's nuclear program
0
World News
04:33
Zelensky says Ukraine, allies must work against Russian 'deception'
World News
04:33
Zelensky says Ukraine, allies must work against Russian 'deception'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:14
Larijani in Beirut: Tehran will back Lebanon ‘under all circumstances’
Lebanon News
03:14
Larijani in Beirut: Tehran will back Lebanon ‘under all circumstances’
2
Lebanon News
03:41
Intense heat wave grips Lebanon, eases by weekend
Lebanon News
03:41
Intense heat wave grips Lebanon, eases by weekend
3
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon wants to strengthen relations with Iran while preserving national sovereignty, President Aoun tells Larijani
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon wants to strengthen relations with Iran while preserving national sovereignty, President Aoun tells Larijani
4
Lebanon News
05:44
Ali Larijani visits Beirut, meets President Aoun
Lebanon News
05:44
Ali Larijani visits Beirut, meets President Aoun
5
Lebanon News
04:59
PM Salam chairs Cabinet session at the Grand Serail
Lebanon News
04:59
PM Salam chairs Cabinet session at the Grand Serail
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Iran respects Lebanon’s internal decisions, pledges help if requested, says Ali Larijani
Lebanon News
07:49
Iran respects Lebanon’s internal decisions, pledges help if requested, says Ali Larijani
7
Lebanon News
12:33
PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs
Lebanon News
12:33
PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More