At least 20 dead in shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa

At least 20 migrants died after a boat overturned in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, with many more still missing, the U.N.'s refugee agency (UNHCR) said.



"Deep anguish for the umpteenth shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors. It looks to be 20 bodies found and as many missing," wrote the agency's spokesman, Filippo Ungaro, on social media.



AFP





