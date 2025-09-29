Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows

News Bulletin Reports
29-09-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

As U.N. and European economic sanctions on Iran return, Israel has put Tehran back at the top of its security agenda.

The Israeli military said it is prepared for various scenarios over at least the next two months, amid escalating threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Despite Israel’s claims during its last conflict of having destroyed Iran’s ballistic missiles and nuclear program, internal security meetings indicate that Tehran has rebuilt its missile capabilities.

Israel is preparing for scenarios in which Iran could launch missiles targeting its territory from the north to the center and south. 

Officials warn that increased pressure and talk of targeting Iran or launching a new war could prompt Tehran to carry out a preemptive strike, potentially using a large number of ballistic missiles supported by drones from Yemen. 

This comes as Israel faces shortages in its defense system, attempting to compensate with laser tests and by opening alternative production lines, while acknowledging it cannot secure quantities comparable to those used in the last conflict.

Israel’s biggest concern this time, officials say, is whether the United States will maintain its support as it did during the previous war.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Sanctions

Tehran

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Katz

United States

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-01

FM Araghchi says Iran, China, and Russia consider attempts to reimpose sanctions on Iran illegal

LBCI
World News
2025-07-18

Zelensky hails new EU sanctions on Russia as 'essential and timely'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28

Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
World News
13:48

Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

PM Salam meets French economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanese Parliament approves extra budget for public sector pensions and joins UN biodiversity pact

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More