Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As U.N. and European economic sanctions on Iran return, Israel has put Tehran back at the top of its security agenda.



The Israeli military said it is prepared for various scenarios over at least the next two months, amid escalating threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.



Despite Israel’s claims during its last conflict of having destroyed Iran’s ballistic missiles and nuclear program, internal security meetings indicate that Tehran has rebuilt its missile capabilities.



Israel is preparing for scenarios in which Iran could launch missiles targeting its territory from the north to the center and south.



Officials warn that increased pressure and talk of targeting Iran or launching a new war could prompt Tehran to carry out a preemptive strike, potentially using a large number of ballistic missiles supported by drones from Yemen.



This comes as Israel faces shortages in its defense system, attempting to compensate with laser tests and by opening alternative production lines, while acknowledging it cannot secure quantities comparable to those used in the last conflict.



Israel’s biggest concern this time, officials say, is whether the United States will maintain its support as it did during the previous war.