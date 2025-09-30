The Kremlin said Tuesday it supported U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.



"Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by President Trump aimed at ending this ongoing tragedy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, on a daily briefing call.



"Of course, we want this plan to be implemented and for it to help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful conclusion," he added.





