Trump says now 'up to President Zelensky' to reach Ukraine deal

Donald Trump said Friday the onus was now on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to build on the Alaska summit between the U.S. leader and Russia's President Vladimir Putin and secure a deal to end Russia's three-year invasion.



"Now it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelensky," Trump told Fox News after the summit, saying he rated the meeting as ten out of ten.



AFP