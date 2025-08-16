'World is a safer place' after Trump-Putin summit, says Hungary PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed on Saturday the summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which while amicable yielded no details on a possible path to ending the Ukraine war.



"For years we have watched the two biggest nuclear powers dismantle the framework of their cooperation and shoot unfriendly messages back and forth. That has now come to an end. Today the world is a safer place than it was yesterday," Orban, a rare pro-Kremlin leader in Europe, said on X.



AFP