NY mayor Adams endorses Andrew Cuomo to succeed him
World News
23-10-2025 | 11:15
NY mayor Adams endorses Andrew Cuomo to succeed him
Outgoing New York mayor Eric Adams endorsed former state governor Andrew Cuomo in the November mayoral election, The New York Times reported Thursday.
"I think that it is imperative to really wake up the Black and brown communities that have suffered from gentrification on how important this race is," Adams told The Times in an interview.
"I'm going to walk with the governor in those neighborhoods and get them engaged."
AFP
World News
United States
New York
Eric Adams
Andrew Cuomo
