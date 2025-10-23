Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue "dialogue" on Thursday, after his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump shelved a summit but vowed a potentially "overwhelming" response if Ukraine gets and uses U.S. Tomahawk missiles.



"Dialogue is always better than confrontation or any disputes, and especially war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue," Putin told journalists.



But if Russia was attacked with U.S. Tomahawk missiles, which Ukraine seeks, the response would be "very strong, if not overwhelming," he added.



