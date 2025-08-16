No Russian veto on Ukraine joining the EU or NATO: European leaders

Moscow "cannot have a veto" on whether Ukraine joins the European Union or NATO, European leaders insisted on Saturday after talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.



A statement, notably signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also said the leaders were "ready to work ... towards a trilateral summit with European support" including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



AFP