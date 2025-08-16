News
No Russian veto on Ukraine joining the EU or NATO: European leaders
World News
16-08-2025 | 06:08
No Russian veto on Ukraine joining the EU or NATO: European leaders
Moscow "cannot have a veto" on whether Ukraine joins the European Union or NATO, European leaders insisted on Saturday after talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
A statement, notably signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also said the leaders were "ready to work ... towards a trilateral summit with European support" including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
AFP
World News
Europe
Russia
Ukraine
NATO
Politics
Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
0
World News
07:36
Melania Trump sends letter to Putin about abducted children
World News
07:36
Melania Trump sends letter to Putin about abducted children
0
World News
07:01
US proposed NATO-like security guarantees for Kyiv without joining the bloc: AFP
World News
07:01
US proposed NATO-like security guarantees for Kyiv without joining the bloc: AFP
0
World News
06:42
Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine
World News
06:42
Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine
0
World News
05:25
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
World News
05:25
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
0
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
0
World News
07:01
US proposed NATO-like security guarantees for Kyiv without joining the bloc: AFP
World News
07:01
US proposed NATO-like security guarantees for Kyiv without joining the bloc: AFP
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
2
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
3
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
4
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
