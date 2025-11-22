Trump lavishes praise on New York's mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting

World News
22-11-2025 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump lavishes praise on New York&#39;s mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump lavishes praise on New York's mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting

After months of trading insults, U.S. President Donald Trump and incoming New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani smiled at each other, swapped compliments and pledged to collaborate on tackling crime and affordability in the nation's biggest city at an unexpectedly friendly meeting at the White House on Friday.

The political opposites – a Republican billionaire and a young democratic socialist – have clashed over everything from immigration to economic policy. But it was clear the two forged a rapport in their first encounter.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker, stood by Trump's desk as the 79-year-old president smiled up at him and patted him warmly on the arm, having only recently falsely caricatured Mamdani as an anti-semitic communist, among other jibes.

"We agree on a lot more than I would have thought," Trump said after letting journalists and cameras into the Oval Office at the end of a private meeting with the mayor-elect. "We have one thing in common: We want this city of ours that we love to do very well."

The meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump has sometimes embarrassed or chastised visiting heads of state, far exceeded Trump's prediction earlier on Friday that it would be "quite cordial."



Reuters 
 

World News

Trump

US

New York

Mayor

Elect

Zohran Mamdani

White House

Meeting

White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-04

Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor

LBCI
World News
07:53

Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

New York elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:30

White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters

LBCI
World News
11:28

Trump working with Kyiv and Moscow to end war 'as quickly as possible': US official

LBCI
World News
10:42

Any Ukraine peace plan must respect 'territorial integrity': UN chief

LBCI
World News
10:14

Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-02

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-09

Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More