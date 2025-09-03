News
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: Israeli settler-based unit formed to fight in Gaza
03-09-2025 | 04:09
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: Israeli settler-based unit formed to fight in Gaza
An Israeli force calling itself “Orya” has emerged in the ongoing war in Gaza, reportedly composed largely of settlers mobilized from the army's reserve system through private contracting companies, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported.
According to her, the unit was created independently, outside the formal chain of command, and its stated goal is to “level Gaza to the ground.” Most of its members are settlers who were drafted into reserve service but organized into this separate formation.
