Russia rejects NATO troop deployment in Ukraine

18-08-2025 | 14:34
Russia rejects NATO troop deployment in Ukraine
Russia rejects NATO troop deployment in Ukraine

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Moscow does not consider the deployment of NATO forces in Ukraine a practical solution to the conflict, describing Britain’s recent statements on the matter as provocative.

The ministry added: “At a time when genuine efforts are being made to find a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the conflict in Ukraine — including addressing its root causes — London continues to issue statements that not only contradict the efforts of Moscow and Washington, but also aim to undermine them.”

Reuters

