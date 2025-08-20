Pope Leo calls for day of fasting, prayers for peace in Ukraine on Friday

Pope Leo has asked Catholics and other religious faithful to observe a day of fasting and prayers for peace in Ukraine and other war-torn countries on Friday, August 22."As our Earth continues to be wounded by wars in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, and in many other regions ... I invite all the faithful to live the day of August 22 in fasting and prayer," the pontiff said during his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.Leo suggested the faithful could ask God to "grant us peace and justice and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of the ongoing armed conflicts."Reuters