France's outgoing PM says 'not the time to change president'

World News
08-10-2025 | 15:55



France&#39;s outgoing PM says &#39;not the time to change president&#39;

France's outgoing PM says 'not the time to change president'

France's outgoing prime minister on Wednesday said it was "not the time to change the president," following pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to call early presidential elections to end political deadlock.

"Let's not make the French believe that it's the president who votes the budget," Sebastien Lecornu said on the televised evening news, after parliament toppled his two predecessors in a standoff over cost-cutting measures for next year.

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Sebastien Lecornu








