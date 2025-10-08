News
Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says
World News
08-10-2025 | 01:26
Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says
Britain will not pursue a visa deal with India, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, as he aims to deepen economic ties with the country following this year's trade agreement.
Starmer begins a two-day trip to India on Wednesday, bringing a trade mission of businesses to promote the trade deal, which was agreed in May, signed in July and due to come into effect next year.
Starmer said that visas had blocked up previous efforts to seal a trade deal, and that, having reached an agreement which had no visa implications, he didn't wish to revisit the issue when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on Thursday.
"That isn't part of the plans," he told reporters en route to India when asked about visas, adding the visit was "to take advantage of the free trade agreement that we've already struck".
Reuters
