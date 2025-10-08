News
French caretaker PM Lecornu: We could have a new PM in 48 hours
World News
08-10-2025 | 14:35
French caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday that President Emmanuel Macron could be in a position to nominate a new Prime minister in the next 48 hours, adding that the prospect of snap parliamentary elections was receding.
"I told the President of the Republic that the prospects of dissolution were receding and that I believe the situation allows for the president to name a Prime minister in the next 48 hours," Lecornu told France 2.
World News
France
Sebastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
