News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron says 'strongly condemns' attack in Jerusalem
Middle East News
08-09-2025 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron says 'strongly condemns' attack in Jerusalem
France "strongly condemns" a shooting attack Monday that killed five people and wounded several others in east Jerusalem, President Emmanuel Macron said, offering his condolences to the victims and the Israeli people.
"France strongly condemns the terrorist attack that has just occurred in East Jerusalem", Macron said on X.
"The spiral of violence must come to an end. Only a political solution will bring back peace and stability for all in the region," he added.
AFP
Middle East News
'strongly
condemns'
attack
Jerusalem
Next
Israel FM accuses Spain of waging 'anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign'
Shooting attack in east Jerusalem, injuries reported: Israel emergency service
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
France strongly condemns 'abuses targeting civilians' in Syria: Ministry
Middle East News
2025-07-16
France strongly condemns 'abuses targeting civilians' in Syria: Ministry
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
UAE condemns in 'strongest terms' Iran attack on Qatar: Statement
Middle East News
2025-06-23
UAE condemns in 'strongest terms' Iran attack on Qatar: Statement
0
World News
2025-08-28
Macron condemns Russia's 'barbarism' after deadly Kyiv strikes
World News
2025-08-28
Macron condemns Russia's 'barbarism' after deadly Kyiv strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
Middle East News
07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Spain says Israel's anti-semitism accusations 'false'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Spain says Israel's anti-semitism accusations 'false'
0
Middle East News
07:13
IAEA's Grossi to Iran: Not much time left in talks on inspections
Middle East News
07:13
IAEA's Grossi to Iran: Not much time left in talks on inspections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
0
World News
2025-06-04
Putin discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Leo: Kremlin
World News
2025-06-04
Putin discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Leo: Kremlin
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-27
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
Lebanon News
2025-08-27
US envoy Tom Barrack cancels visit to south Lebanon’s Khiam
0
World News
2025-06-20
European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks
World News
2025-06-20
European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
2
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
5
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
6
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
7
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More