Macron says 'strongly condemns' attack in Jerusalem

Middle East News
08-09-2025 | 06:18
High views
Macron says 'strongly condemns' attack in Jerusalem
0min
Macron says 'strongly condemns' attack in Jerusalem

France "strongly condemns" a shooting attack Monday that killed five people and wounded several others in east Jerusalem, President Emmanuel Macron said, offering his condolences to the victims and the Israeli people.

"France strongly condemns the terrorist attack that has just occurred in East Jerusalem", Macron said on X.

"The spiral of violence must come to an end. Only a political solution will bring back peace and stability for all in the region," he added.

AFP

Middle East News

