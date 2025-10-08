Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he may go to the Middle East at the end of this week as a peace deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is "very close."



"I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually," Trump told reporters at the White House. "And we'll see, but there is a very good chance. Negotiations are going along very well."



AFP



