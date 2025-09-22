US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'

22-09-2025 | 02:18
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies 'performative'

The United States called on Sunday the recognition of a Palestinian state by several key allies -- including Britain, Australia and Canada -- "performative."

"Our focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures. Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

AFP

World News

US

Palestine

State

Recognition

