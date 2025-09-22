Pfizer to acquire obesity-drug maker Metsera for $4.9 billion

World News
22-09-2025 | 07:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pfizer to acquire obesity-drug maker Metsera for $4.9 billion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pfizer to acquire obesity-drug maker Metsera for $4.9 billion

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will acquire Metsera, a maker of drugs for obesity and heart disease, for $4.9 billion, the companies said Monday.

With the purchase Pfizer aims to broaden its portfolio and enter the huge and growing market for medicines to treat obesity.

AFP

World News

Pfizer

Drug

Obesity

US

LBCI Next
France, others to recognize Palestinian state as UN week gets underway
Air raid kills 23 in Pakistan border region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-09

Lebanon's drug cartels under siege: Authorities take down leading drug dealers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-15

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01

Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-02

Azerbaijan to export 1.2 billion bcm of gas to Syria through Turkey annually: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:41

TikTok US to hold copy of algorithm, secured by Oracle: White House official

LBCI
World News
10:17

IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'

LBCI
World News
10:05

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian demos, strikes in Italy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Iran and Russia to sign agreements to build new nuclear power units

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-06

Tom Barrack’s roadmap seeks to end Hezbollah armament, restore Lebanese state control—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06

Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More