Air raid kills 23 in Pakistan border region
World News
22-09-2025 | 07:38
Air raid kills 23 in Pakistan border region
Pakistan police and security sources said aerial bombing in a remote border region killed at least 23 civilians on Monday in an area where militancy has been rising.
"The jets targeted four houses, which were completely destroyed," a senior police officer in the area told AFP on condition of anonymity, without saying who carried out the deadly assault.
A security officer based in Peshawar, who confirmed the death toll, said there are dozens of hideouts belonging to the Pakistani Taliban in the area.
AFP
World News
Pakistan
Police
Peshawar
