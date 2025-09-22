Air raid kills 23 in Pakistan border region

Pakistan police and security sources said aerial bombing in a remote border region killed at least 23 civilians on Monday in an area where militancy has been rising.



"The jets targeted four houses, which were completely destroyed," a senior police officer in the area told AFP on condition of anonymity, without saying who carried out the deadly assault.



A security officer based in Peshawar, who confirmed the death toll, said there are dozens of hideouts belonging to the Pakistani Taliban in the area.



AFP