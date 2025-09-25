News
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
World News
25-09-2025 | 09:24
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Kremlin would become a target and Russian officials should check for bomb shelters if Moscow does not stop its invasion of his country, Axios reported Thursday.
"They have to know where the bomb shelters are," Zelensky told Axios in an interview. "They need it. If they will not stop the war, they will need it in any case."
AFP
World News
officials
should
'bomb
shelters':
Zelensky
Next
Seoul estimates North Korea has up to two tonnes of highly enriched uranium
Witkoff confident of “some kind of breakthrough” on Gaza soon
Previous
