US delays publishing key jobs report due to government shutdown
World News
03-10-2025 | 08:39
The United States suspended the publication of a key employment report on Friday as a partial government shutdown entered its third day, casting a fog over the health of the world's biggest economy.
The government has also delayed other economic releases this week, including a report on the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits -- depriving government and business leaders of indicators used in decision-making.
AFP
World News
United States
Employment
Government
Shutdown
Economy
