ICC sentences Sudan militia chief to 20 years for war crimes

The International Criminal Court Tuesday ordered a 20 year jail term against a Sudanese militia leader for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the country's civil war two decades ago.



The court had already convicted Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also as Ali Kushayb, of 27 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including rape, murder, and torture, in the western Darfur region between 2003 and 2004.



AFP