Russia says downed 251 Ukrainian drones overnight

World News
06-10-2025 | 01:12
Russia says downed 251 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia's defense ministry said Monday that it had downed 251 Ukrainian drones overnight.

"Over the past night, air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 251 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Drones

