Israel warns EU any sanctions will get 'appropriate response'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Wednesday warned the EU against taking action against Israel, after the bloc's executive proposed curbing trade ties and sanctioning ministers over the Gaza war.



"The recommendations of the college of Commissioners led by President (Usrula) von der Leyen are morally and politically distorted," Saar wrote on X, adding that: "Moves against Israel will harm Europe's own interests."



"Any action against Israel will receive an appropriate response, and we hope we will not have to use them," he wrote.



