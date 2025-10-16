Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas

16-10-2025 | 08:12
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not &#39;optional&#39; for EU: Kallas
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday the bloc had no choice but to build up its anti-drone defences against Russia, as Brussels unveiled a "roadmap" to prepare for potential conflict by 2030.

"Drones are already redefining warfare. Having drone defences is no longer optional for anyone," Kallas told journalists. "Today we propose a new anti-drone system to be fully operational by the end of 2027."

