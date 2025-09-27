Russia says seized three villages in east Ukraine

World News
27-09-2025 | 05:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says seized three villages in east Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says seized three villages in east Ukraine

Russia on Saturday claimed to have captured three villages in eastern Ukraine, as its forces slowly grind through Ukrainian defences in costly battles.

The villages of Derylove and Maiske were seized in the Donetsk region, Moscow's army said in a statement, while the settlement of Stepove was taken in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

AFP

World News

Russia

Villages

Ukraine

Army

LBCI Next
Ukraine says Paralympics 'betray Olympic values' readmitting Russia and Belarus
New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-17

Russia says captured villages in three separate areas of Ukraine front

LBCI
World News
2025-08-23

Russia says captured two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region

LBCI
World News
2025-07-26

Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-07-06

Russia says captured two more east Ukraine settlements

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:17

Ukraine received Patriot system from Israel: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
09:35

Ukraine says Paralympics 'betray Olympic values' readmitting Russia and Belarus

LBCI
World News
04:41

New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base

LBCI
World News
03:13

New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-28

Ziad Rahbani’s casket leaves hospital amid applause, ululations, and flowers: Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing

LBCI
Middle East News
05:04

Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More