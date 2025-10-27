Trump says new Fed chair decision might be made by year-end

27-10-2025 | 15:24
Trump says new Fed chair decision might be made by year-end
Trump says new Fed chair decision might be made by year-end

U.S. President Donald Trump said a decision on the next Federal Reserve chair might be made by the end of the year.

"Maybe by the end of the year, we'll make a decision on the Fed," he told reporters on the Air Force One.

"We're going to do a second round, and we hope to present a good slate to the president right after Thanksgiving," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The pool of candidates has been narrowed to five, including Trump's aide Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder, Bessent said.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Federal Reserve

