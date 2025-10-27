US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings

Wall Street stocks charged higher on Monday, finishing at fresh records again on easing U.S.-China trade worries while markets looked ahead to major tech earnings this week.



All three major U.S. indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.7 percent at 47,544.59.



The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 6,875.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent to 23,635. 27.



AFP



