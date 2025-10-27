US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings

27-10-2025
US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings
US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings

Wall Street stocks charged higher on Monday, finishing at fresh records again on easing U.S.-China trade worries while markets looked ahead to major tech earnings this week.

All three major U.S. indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.7 percent at 47,544.59.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 6,875.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent to 23,635. 27.

AFP

World News

United States

Wall Street

Stocks

China

Trade

Turkey's DEM party says PKK finished first peace process phase
Trump says US, China are going to come away with deal
