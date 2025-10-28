Japan PM will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: White House

28-10-2025 | 01:08
Japan PM will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: White House
Japan PM will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: White House

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the White House said Tuesday.

Trump has become increasingly focused on the Nobel since his return to power in January, and claims to have ended several conflicts around the world, a role that experts, however, downplay.

AFP

Trump meets families of Japanese abducted by North Korea
Japan governor asks for military help against 'dire' bear attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
