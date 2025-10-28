News
Zelensky urges Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia
World News
28-10-2025 | 04:41
Zelensky urges Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky urged U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.
"I think this may be one of (Trump's) strong moves, especially if, following this decisive sanctions step, China is ready to reduce imports" from Russia, Zelensky told journalists, including AFP, at a briefing released Tuesday.
Trump hit two major Russian oil companies with sanctions last week and has been urging buyers of Moscow's vital energy exports -- specifically China and India -- to cut their purchases that Washington and Kyiv say fund Russia's invasion.
AFP
World News
urges
Trump
pressure
support
Russia
Zelensky says needs European support for two to three more years of fighting
Previous
