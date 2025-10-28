Zelensky urges Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia

World News
28-10-2025 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky urges Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky urges Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky urged U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.

"I think this may be one of (Trump's) strong moves, especially if, following this decisive sanctions step, China is ready to reduce imports" from Russia, Zelensky told journalists, including AFP, at a briefing released Tuesday.

Trump hit two major Russian oil companies with sanctions last week and has been urging buyers of Moscow's vital energy exports -- specifically China and India -- to cut their purchases that Washington and Kyiv say fund Russia's invasion.

AFP

World News

urges

Trump

pressure

support

Russia

Zelensky says needs European support for two to three more years of fighting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Macron urges Europe to 'increase pressure' on Russia's shadow fleet

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Iran president urges Muslim countries to cut ties with Israel ahead of summit

LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

Kering to sell beauty business to L’Oréal for €4 billion to cut debt

LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

European leaders, Zelensky to speak to Trump after Paris summit Thursday: Elysee

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:15

Zelensky says needs European support for two to three more years of fighting

LBCI
World News
01:45

Trump meets families of Japanese abducted by North Korea

LBCI
World News
01:08

Japan PM will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: White House

LBCI
World News
01:04

Japan governor asks for military help against 'dire' bear attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

UK PM's office slams Musk's 'inflammatory language' at far-right rally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Beirut Port earns ISPS certification

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More