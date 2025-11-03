News
Hegseth visits South Korea for talks on U.S. troops, tour of DMZ border
World News
03-11-2025 | 00:15
Hegseth visits South Korea for talks on U.S. troops, tour of DMZ border
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is visiting South Korea on November 3 for talks expected to involve Washington’s goal of reshaping the role of U.S. troops in Korea in an evolving security environment, and is also expected to visit the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) border with North Korea.
The defense chiefs are scheduled to hold the annual Security Consultative Meeting on November 4, the highest-level forum where the two countries chart the course of their military alliance and South Korea’s defense against nuclear-armed North Korea.
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Mr Hegseth will discuss combined defense readiness against North Korea and cooperation on regional security and cyber and missile defense, the South’s ministry said.
Reuters
