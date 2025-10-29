Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday during a visit to Saudi Arabia that he expected the war in Ukraine to end within a year.



Dmitriev was speaking after meeting officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in the United States last weekend. His visit there followed an announcement that a summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest had been postponed.



"We are sure that we are on the road to peace and as peacemakers we need to make it happen," Dmitriev, who is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told an investment conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.



Asked whether peace in Ukraine was possible within one year, Dmitriev said: "I believe so."



