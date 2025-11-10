Two US strikes on alleged drug boats kill six in Pacific: Hegseth

10-11-2025 | 08:19
Two US strikes on alleged drug boats kill six in Pacific: Hegseth
Two US strikes on alleged drug boats kill six in Pacific: Hegseth

Six more people have been killed in strikes on what the U.S. military claims were drug-running boats, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday, raising the death toll from the controversial anti-narcotics campaign to 76.

Hegseth, in a post on X, said two strikes had occurred Sunday in international waters in the eastern Pacific, targeting two boats "carrying narcotics" with three people on board each.

"All 6 were killed. No U.S. forces were harmed," he said.

AFP

World News

United States

Strikes

Pete Hegseth

