Ukraine justice minister suspended over corruption case: PM

12-11-2025 | 02:44
Ukraine justice minister suspended over corruption case: PM
Ukraine justice minister suspended over corruption case: PM

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Wednesday that justice minister German Galushchenko had been suspended amid a corruption scandal in the country's energy sector.

Svyrydenko, who announced the decision on social media after a government meeting, said Galushchenko's duties had been taken over by Deputy Minister for European Integration Lyudmyla Sugak.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Justice

German Galushchenko

Corruption

Energy

