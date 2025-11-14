News
Zelensky says 'calculated' Russian overnight attack killed four
World News
14-11-2025 | 03:48
Zelensky says 'calculated' Russian overnight attack killed four
A wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight killed at least four people, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.
"Four people have been killed... about 430 drones and 18 missiles were used," Zelensky said, accusing Russia of a "deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure."
AFP
World News
'calculated'
Russian
overnight
attack
killed
China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan
Previous
