Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

World News
24-10-2025 | 08:58
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan&#39;s besieged al-Fashir: UN
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

Thousands of children are facing an imminent risk of death as malnutrition rates skyrocket in the besieged city of al-Fashir in Sudan's Darfur region, four United Nations agencies said on Thursday.

More than a quarter of a million civilians, about half of them children, have been cut off from food and healthcare in the city during a 16-month-old standoff, the agencies said.

"Health facilities have collapsed, and thousands of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition are now without treatment," the agencies said.


Reuters

World News

Children

Risk

Death

Sudan

Al-Fashir

UN

