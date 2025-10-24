News
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN
World News
24-10-2025 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN
Thousands of children are facing an imminent risk of death as malnutrition rates skyrocket in the besieged city of al-Fashir in Sudan's Darfur region, four United Nations agencies said on Thursday.
More than a quarter of a million civilians, about half of them children, have been cut off from food and healthcare in the city during a 16-month-old standoff, the agencies said.
"Health facilities have collapsed, and thousands of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition are now without treatment," the agencies said.
Reuters
