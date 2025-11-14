US says monitoring 'incident' involving oil tanker near Iran

The United States said Friday it was monitoring an "incident" involving an oil tanker near Iran amid concerns that the ship has been seized by Iranian forces.



"We are aware of the incident involving the Marshall Islands-flagged M/V Talara. We are actively monitoring the situation. Commercial vessels are entitled to largely unimpeded rights of navigation and commerce on the high seas," said the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which oversees the region.



Two maritime security companies told AFP the ship's sudden change of course on Friday meant it had likely been taken by Iranian forces.







AFP