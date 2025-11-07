The United Nations issued a "stark warning" Friday about preparations for intensified fighting in Sudan's Kordofan region, as it called for an immediate end to the violence gripping the country.



"There is no sign of de-escalation. To the contrary, developments on the ground indicate clear preparations for intensified hostilities, with everything that implies for its long-suffering people," U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.





AFP