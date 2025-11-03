Tens of thousands flee as Sudan conflict spreads east from Darfur: UN

Tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians have fled towns and villages in a sprawling region east of Darfur, the United Nations said, just over a week after paramilitary forces overran the city of El-Fasher.



The U.N.'s migration agency said in a statement late Sunday that an estimated 36,825 people have fled five localities in North Kordofan, a region a few hundred kilometers east of Darfur, where the Rapid Support Forces captured the last major army stronghold last week.







AFP