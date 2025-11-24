Germany welcomes 'progress' on Ukraine after Geneva talks

24-11-2025 | 06:34
Germany welcomes &#39;progress&#39; on Ukraine after Geneva talks
Germany welcomes 'progress' on Ukraine after Geneva talks

Germany on Monday welcomed "progress" in efforts for a deal to end the war in Ukraine after talks in Geneva based on a U.S. proposal that was criticised as favouring Russia.

"We view it very positively that progress is finally being made again and welcome the fact that things are moving forward," government spokesman Sebastian Hille told reporters in Berlin.

AFP

