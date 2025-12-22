Nigeria says 'diplomatic spat' with US 'resolved'

World News
22-12-2025 | 09:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nigeria says &#39;diplomatic spat&#39; with US &#39;resolved&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Nigeria says 'diplomatic spat' with US 'resolved'

The Nigerian government Monday said its recent diplomatic dust-up with the United States, in which President Donald Trump threatened military intervention over alleged mass killings of Christians, "has been largely resolved".

"The recent diplomatic spat with the United States has been largely resolved through a firm, respectful engagement culminating in a strengthened partnership between America and Nigeria," Nigeria's information minister, Mohammed Idris, said at a year-end news conference in the capital.

AFP

World News

'diplomatic

spat'

'resolved'

LBCI Next
Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine
Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-03

Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes

LBCI
World News
09:15

Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-12-15

Ukrainian negotiator says 'real progress' in talks with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-11

Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:36

Trump admin halts US offshore wind projects citing 'national security'

LBCI
World News
11:47

EU backs Denmark as US escalates efforts on Greenland

LBCI
World News
09:15

Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
02:43

Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow: Investigators

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Lebanese army imposes security cordon in Haret Hreik

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20

Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session’s agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:06

Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More