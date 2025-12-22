Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine

Moscow on Monday said there was "slow progress" in talks with the United States over a plan to end the war in Ukraine, following weekend talks in Miami that failed to break the deadlock.



"Slow progress is being observed," state media reported Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying, after both Russia and Ukraine sent negotiators to the Florida city for separate talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.



Reuters