Germany deports man to Syria for first time since 2011

23-12-2025 | 06:34
Germany deports man to Syria for first time since 2011
Germany deports man to Syria for first time since 2011

Germany deported a man to Syria for the first time since the civil war began in that country in 2011, the interior ministry in Berlin announced on Tuesday.

A Syrian immigrant previously convicted of criminal offences in Germany was flown to Damascus and handed over to Syrian authorities on Tuesday morning, the ministry said.

