Trump says Minneapolis mayor violating the law, 'playing with fire'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed comments by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said the northern city "does not and will not" enforce federal immigration laws.



In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was surprised by Frey's statement since the two had "a very good conversation" following the fatal shooting of two Minneapolis residents by federal agents amid massive immigration raids there.



"Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!" Trump wrote.



